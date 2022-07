Some Christian youth and elders in kachia local government area of Kaduna state joined their Muslim friends in clearing the grasses at the Eid prayer ground ahead of the forthcoming July 9 as Muslims prepare for Eid prayer.

Some people on social media commended the move including one reverend father Albert Nwosu

https://www.facebook.com/660673490805047/posts/pfbid068npvCJFFvaNGsw2PLSQeVmM83L18LEYwenLEdb7f2vF1usgKzmNhoYn2QGnL3vKl/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related