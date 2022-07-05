Chuks D’General Walks Out Of Event As Host Invites Josh2Funny Before Him

Chuks D’General Causes Stare, Walks Out Of Event Venue After Organizers Invited Lagos Artiste, Josh2Funny Before Him

A popular showbiz entrepreneur and entertainer, Chuks D’General has caused tongues wagging with his recent attitude which some persons believe smacks of pride.

The latest is his decision to walk out on fans and guests at the recently concluded “Depression Pills” event at Sheraton Hotels Abuja where he was billed to perform.

Fans say they felt disappointed with Chuks D’General whom they believe should put up more mature attitude.

Drama started when he walked into the comedy show organised by Class Kaptain Entertainment which had Steve Headmaxter as the chief host about three hours after it commenced.

While he settled down, he had however expected to be invited on stage to perform while others were patiently seated before his arrival.

The host instead invited the talented Lagos based artiste, Josh2Funny who was there from the beginning of the show to perform.

This was said to have infuriated Chuks D’General who immediately stood up and left the show, to the amazement of guests.

It is however not clear what led to his action but it may not be unconnected with the fact that he had assumed that he would mount the stage before a Lagos based artiste as had been the custom in Abuja entertainment events.

His abrupt disappearance however did not have an iota of impact on the show as other artistes cracked the ribs of the guests.

There are feelers in the entertainment circle that Chuks D’General may have grown unexplained sense of ego among his colleagues, which manifested even in the way he walked out on guests whom he relies on also for the success of his own shows, including his Generally Speaking.

Steve Headmaxter was also said to have expressed displeasure over the incident but appreciated Chuks D’General’s presence all the same.

While on stage, he thanked Skyplus for giving him a lead into the industry and also his elder brother for giving him shelter when he first arrived Abuja, though sarcastically.

Efforts to get reaction from Chuks D’General proved abortive as at the moment of this report.

