Climate Clock Seeks Awareness To Achieve SDG Target On Climate Change (Pics)

Climate Clock Seek Increased Awareness To Achieve SDG Target On Climate Change

As Nigeria joins the world to mark the Climate Emergency Day, a non governmental organisation known as International Initiative for Advancement of SDGs in Africa in collaboration with Climate Clock Nigeria have made an urgent call on the challenges of climate change in Nigeria and Africa. The call was made during a press conference held in Abuja to commemorate the July 22 World Climate Emergency Day.

Speaking during the conference, the Director of Climate Clock Nigeria, Mr. Chuks Anyaduba cried out the need for urgent actions to salvage the earth from the disasters of climate change in the nearest future. He called on policy makers, stakeholders, businessman, politicians and amongst others to act now, stressing that the climate clock is fast ticking.

He said the climate clock is counting down to the time when the world will the most dreadful climate disasters. He says “timer reminds us to act now and in time to avert the worst climate actions which can happen to mankind”. He says that July 22nd calls for global actions ahead of the deadline to reach 1.5°¢ on global warming, as the countdown commences today.

He further noted that the objective of the conference is to speak to world leaders, African leaders, individual, community leaders, local person and everyone to act now to avert the worst climate actions that could occur. He adviced them to okay their little parts by contributing through initiatives on gas emission, alternative energy amongst other areas that requires critical interventions.

Also speaking during the conference was Mr. Olumide, who is climate change advocate and co-founder International Climate Change Development Initiative, and doubles as the Executive Coordinator of Africa Youth Initiative on Climate Change, emphasized on the plans required to ensure a climate smart generation across Africa.

He noted that the need for sustainable actions that will trigger investment opportunities for young people across the Africa, stressing that local communities must understand the need for urgent climate actions. He highlighted the challenges of gas flaring, flooding sea level rise and other key areas of emergency concerns in Africa and especially Nigeria. He challenged everyone to start making personal actions to salvage the fast devastating challenges of climate emergency in Nigeria.

Other speakers including the SDG Ambassador Nollywood Actor Uzee Usman and Climate Advocate Kelvin, laid emphasis on the need for interventions through local supports, awareness by Entertainers, Celebrities and other popular public figures by lending out their voices and talents to encourage individual cautiousness, responsible actions, massive participations, government inputs and international assistance geared at managing the circumstances to avoid disastrous outcomes in the future.

The assurance that a portal is currently been created by Climate Clock Nigeria to address the issue of afforestation, desertification, degradation and amongst other climate related challenges was also discussed as Anyaduba who also stated that the conference on Climate Emergency is currently ongoing in major cities across the world, namely, New Orleans, Rome, Accra, Kighali, Newyork, amongst other.

However, Newsmen and Journalists were encouraged to expand better awareness on the need for urgent climate actions through various mass media programs and initiatives. The team called on Stakeholders, CSOs and especially the press to improve awareness on the required state of emergency bothering on climate related problems in the country as a moment of silence was held to mark the global climate emergency day in Nigeria

“The ‘Climate Clock’ is currently ticking which counts down the number of years until it’s no longer possible to keep global warming below 1.5°C, as we currently have less than seven years until we reach an irreversible global warming deadline, which has created the need for urgent actions” Anyaduba concluded

