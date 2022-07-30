Community Shield: Liverpool Vs Manchester City Today At 5Pm

This year we have Manchester City returning to face Liverpool in what should be a match of the highest footballing calibre. So with this – here’s everything you need to know about the Community Shield 2022.

The Community Shield is always the first chance for English clubs to get their hands on some silverware before the season officially kicks off. The two teams that face off are decided by the previous year’s FA Cup and Premier League winners. In the event that a club wins both of these honours, the runner-up in the Premier League for the previous season will be the side that appears in the fixture.

Last year’s Community Shield was between Leicester City and Manchester City, where the Foxes ran out 1-0 winners at Wembley thanks to a Kelechi Iheanacho penalty in the 89th minute.

As mentioned previously, the two sides facing off in the Community Shield 2022 will be Manchester City and Liverpool.

These two sides are looking like some of the best in world football at the moment, so it’s bound to be an exciting game. There could be some new talent on show during the fixture as well, with Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Darwin Nunez all being new summer recruits that could feature.

