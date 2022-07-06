Controversy Surrounds Abba Kyari’s Whereabouts After Attack On Kuje Prison

Controversy has surrounded the Whereabouts of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, after bandits attacked Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, where he was kept.

THE PUNCH had reported that gunmen attacked Custodial Centre in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Tuesday night.

During the attack which lasted hours, some inmates were said to have escaped.

The Kuje Prison is famous for holding High-profile inmates and suspects, including Former Governors and Ministers.

According to the officials, the Facility houses over 900 inmates.

“We have not seen him today. He didn’t also come for Subhi(early morning) Prayer as usual.

But I don’t know what is happening,” A source in the Prison told our Correspondent.

Another Official, who preferred Anonymity, said that the Whereabouts of Kyari remained unknown to him as of 09.30am.

“I am sure he is not missing and he didn’t escape. But I don’t know where exactly he is,” the official said.



