COO Grand Cubana, Omoaefe Ejere’s Mother Dies At 76 (Pictures)

The Chief Operating Officer, COO of Grand Cubana, a subsidiary of Cubana Group, Omoaefe Ejere, has lost his mother, Mrs. Beatrice Ejere, née Nkechi.

She passed on July 13th after a brief illness; at the age of 76, a family source says.

Born in 1946, she was a reputed Christian woman who committed her all in God’s service.

Meanwhile, her son Omoaefe Ejere, an ally of popular socialite, Obi Cubana, has since expressed sadness over the passage of his beloved mother.

In a social media post, Efe, as he is popularly called, described his late mother as exceptional, stating that she touched the lives of everyone she came across.

While expressing shock over her passage, Efe promised to uphold the teachings and morals he inherited from the late septuagenarian.

He said, ” __Mummy, why NOW?_

” You were an exceptional mother who touched the lives of everyone she came across._

” It is with great shock that I announce the demise of my beloved mother after a brief illness .

” Your death came so sudden, and I am in pain and heartbroken but can’t question our creator .

” My family and I will miss your daily motherly blessings, and I promise to uphold your teachings .

_”I pray the good Lord accept your soul as you will forever be missed and loved.”_

His friends and associates have taken to the social media to send him condolences, praying to God to grant his late mother a peaceful repose.

She’s survived by 5 kids and 7 grandchildren.

Her burial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

