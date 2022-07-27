Corper Who Wore Palazzo Skirt To Ogun Camp Chased Away (Video)

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqkP-fW9IKk

Corp member asked to “get a letter from the state coordinator” after showing up at Ogun camp in palazzo skirt.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cgg9rIBqjmB/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

