Corps Member Dies In Auto Crash After Leaving Adamawa Orientation Camp (Photos)

A Member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nazir Muhammad Yahaya, has died in an auto crash on his way to Kaduna State, NaijaCover Reports.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filling this NaijaCover Report but it was Gathered that the accident occurred on Wednesday, July 13.

According To Friends, The corps member from Batch B, Stream 1, was travelling to Kaduna after completing his three weeks orientation course at NYSC camp in Adamawa State.

Meanwhile, friends, former course mates and colleagues have taken to Facebook, As Sighted By NaijaCover to mourn him.

“Rest In Peace Nazir Muhammad Yahaya. Sometime, I ask myself this rhetorical question “what is Life”. My friend called me on Monday and he was lamenting that his redeployment plans went south instead of north,” one Jeremiah Damina wrote.

“I told him to brace up and take the posting by Faith. But, here I am today with a shocking news that my friend/brother after all the sweat and blood pains we endured to make it out of School/NYSC and finally begin to establish ourselves for beauty and for colour. Now the Dreams/plans are abated. I pray my friend finds rest in Aljannatul Firdaus with the Almighty”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related