Corpse Allegedly Hijacks The Ambulance Conveying It In Benin (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Corpse takeover and drives ambulance conveying it in Benin city

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2_NgiFKCLg

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: