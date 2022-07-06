Couple Not Living Together

Hello guys!

I need an opinion on issues concerning my marriage.

I got married two years ago, although left to me i would never have gotten married but i had to as the only son of my parent.

I live separately from my wife(a house i built, while i live in a rented place) and although we live in the same state but i can’t just seem to live or co-exist peacefully with any other person other than myself.

My wife has really been on my neck lately, she came to my house last week with our child and refused to go back after a week. I am tired and i just wish to be alone please.

I am not a deadbeat dad, i give her 100k every month for food and utilities.

I just want to be left alone, i don’t hate her, infact i appreciate all she does but i just love doing things on my own. I’ll love my family structure to be this way, i mean coming home to visit my kids(when i have more) and wife every two weeks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related