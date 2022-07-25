Couples: If Given Opportunity, Would You Renew Your Marriage Vow After 2 Years? Abuja Comedian Asks

Abuja-based comedian, Ghana Must Go is currently seeking opinion of couples and singles on the possibility of reviewing their marriages annually.

In his opinion, some couples if given opportunity to have a decision on their marriages after each two years, either of the parties would want a separation.

Ghana Must Go who is the Convener of Vintage With Ghana Must Go said some couples are enduring their marriages because of possible backlash from the society.

In his video released on Facebook, he said his interaction with married people over time has indicated that some are willing to go their separate ways but find it difficult to discuss.

In his opinion, if there is opportunity for biannual renew of marriage vow a lot of marriages will crash.

Ghana Must Go who will soon host The Vintage, a comedy show at Transcorp Hilton Hotel therefore seeks opinion of everyone on the issue.

