An Ikeja Special Offences Court has convicted the embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgement on Thursday, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault

Mr Taiwo, however, discharged and acquitted him of count one and count six, which were: sexual assault by penetration and attempted sexual assault by penetration.

At the time of filing this report, the case has been stood down for a a few minutes for sentencing of the convict.



https://gazettengr.com/just-in-court-convicts-baba-ijesha-for-sexual-assault-on-minor/?utm_source=ReviveOldPost&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ReviveOldPost

