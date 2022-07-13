Court Orders Multichoice To Sub-license Channels

The Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered leading entertainment company, MultiChoice, to sub-license some channels to Metro-digital, pursuant to the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission’s code.
Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe in his judgment on Wednesday ruled that the lower court erred when it dismissed the suit of the Appellant (Metro-digital), when the appellant proved the existence of the dispute between itself and the first respondent (MultiChoice).
Justice Adegbehingbe also urged the second respondent (NBC) to compel Multi-choice to follow the court order within 21 days.
