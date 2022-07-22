Court Sacks Governor Umahi As Ebonyi South APC Senatorial Candidate

Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki has sacked Gov Dave Umahi as Ebonyi South APC Senatorial Candidate and upheld Mrs Ann Agom Eze as the authentic candidate for the Party.

This is the woman that defeated His Excellency, Engr David Umahi today in Abakaliki Federal High Court. She’s Mrs Ann Agom-eze. She came second in the APC senatorial primary election for Ebonyi South Zone. Engr David Umahi’s younger brother, Austin Umahi came first. Austin Umahi withdrew from the election and relinquished the ticket to Engr David Umahi. INEC frowned at it and omitted Engr David Umahi’s name as it never monitored the rerun exercise announcing Umahi candidate. Engr David Umahi went to Federal High Court in Abakaliki, seeking order of court for INEC to publish his name as senatorial candidate for Ebonyi South. Ann Agom-eze applied to be joined in the suit.

Delivering his judgment this morning on the suit, Justice Riman cited section 115 of the electoral act which forbids a person from standing two different primary elections in the same year. He said in his judgment that such a person if found claiming to participate in two primary elections risks a two year jail term. He said that the authentic senatorial candidate of the APC is Mrs Ann Agom-eze since Austin Umahi withdrew from the race.

Therefore, if Engr David Umahi files an appeal, he stands to gain two years jail bounty as stated by Justice Riman in his judgment.

Congratulations to Mrs Ann Agom-eze.

Nwoba Chika Nwoba

