Court Summons IGP, Others Over Alleged Cover Up In Lagos Hotelier’s Death

Court Summons IGP, Others Over Alleged Cover Up In Lagos Hoteliers Death

Justice Taiwo Oladokun gave the order following an affidavit of urgency filed by the family of late Alaba Bakare, owner of Bama Hotel and Suites.

The Ikeja High Court on Wednesday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2 to appear before it over alleged compromise in an investigation.

He was allegedly murdered on January 24 by his wife, Motunrayo.

Mr Olufemi, father and Taiwo, mother of the deceased, in suit No. ID/5818GCM/2022, through their counsel, Olusegun Raji, prayed to the court to summon the IG and others.

The respondents in the suit include the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State, Lagos State DPP, IGP, AIG Zone 2 Police Headquarter, Onikan, Lagos and the commissioner of police Lagos State.

Others are the Deputy Commissioner of Police State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos and the Divisional Police Officer, Elere Police Station.

Mr Raji prayed the court to order the I-G and others to conduct a proper investigation on the death of their son because the police officer(s) designated to carry out the district investigation allegedly compromised.

The counsel, in his motion on notice, cited portions of Sections 104(1)(2) and (3) of the Evidence Act 2011and Section 36(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Raji prayed the court to compel the third to seven defendants by way of mandamus to carry out a proper autopsy on the corpse of the deceased in the presence of both the deceased’s family, hired pathologist and the pathologist to be hired by the deceased’s wife, within a reasonable period from the day the application was effected.

The claimants’ counsel, in his 30-paragraph affidavits in support of his motion, stated that the deceased’s wife confessed to the third to seven respondents that she placed hot electronic pressing iron on the dead‘s chest, neck and nose, which resulted in his sudden death.

Mr Raji added that all parties involved had been served on June 8, but I-G and AIG declined the service.

Justice Oladokun adjourned hearing until July 15 for a report of proof of service on the third and fourth respondents.

(NAN)

Peoples Gazette

