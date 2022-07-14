Cross-Dressing Sex Worker Arrested In Delta Released On Bail, Risks 14-Year Jail

A Cross-Dressing Sex Worker Identified As ‘Amarachi’ who was arrested in Asaba, Delta State, has been released on Bail.

In a Viral Video, Amarachi during his interrogation said he is an indigene of Imo state but resides in Lagos.

Amarachi also admitted to being a sex worker since 2016 but didn’t mention if the two men he met knew about his biological gender before paying for his services.

After his confession, he was arrested and detained in jail for days and then later charged to court on a three-count charge of having carnal knowledge against the order of nature.

Two Human Rights Organizations, Dynamic Initiative for Healthcare and Human Rights (DIHHR) and Levites Initiative for Freedom & Enlightenment (LIFFE). provided legal support to the Suspect.

The Organizations were represented by Samuel Uchenna and Mx. Emmanuella David-Ette, who eventually helped Amarachi secure bail.

Speaking to African Human Rights Media Network NoStringsNG, about her involvement in the case, trans/intersex activist David-Ette said the experience exposed advocacy gaps that need to be addressed.

“Working on this case made me further convinced why we should create room for advocacy with stakeholders. By stakeholders, I mean judges, lawyers, policemen, etc. I also could locate who are prospective allies from things said but we’re hopeful,” she said.

Even though Amarachi has now been released, she is still expected to appear in court for further hearing on the case. If convicted, Amarachi risks a 14-year jail term.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/cross-dressing-sex-worker-arrested-in-delta-state-released-on-bail-risks-14-year-jail-term.html

