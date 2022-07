A Popular Nigerian dancer has been shot dead along Okigwe road in Imo State, NaijaCover Reports.

Solo, Whose real name was Solomon Chukwudi, was travelling from Abuja to Aba on Wednesday, June 29, when the vehicle he was in was attacked by gunmen.

Three People were hit in the car and Solo was one of them, NaijaCover Learnt.

The Dancer, fondly called The Slowmo King, was taken to the hospital but died on Thursday, June 30.

