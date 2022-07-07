Danfo Driver Strips Unclad, Excretes Into His Palm, Smears LASTMA Official’s Head

Danfo driver strips, excretes into his palm, smears LASTMA official’s head (Video)

A commercial bus (danfo) driver went ballistic when he was told his vehicle was being impounded for traffic violation in Lagos.

The exact offence and the location of the incident are not known.

However, a viral video of the incident shows the driver stripping down to his pants and threatening the LASTMA men that he would show them some ‘film’.

When the officials seemed unmoved, he squatted, excreted into his palm and used it to smear the head of the LASTMA official who sat in the driver seat.

The official had to hurriedly get down, but they refused to let the driver go.

https://microsecondnews.com/index.php/2022/07/06/danfo-driver-strips-naked-excretes-into-his-palm-smears-lastma-officials-head-video/

