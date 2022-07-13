Dangote Now 63rd, Elon Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking

Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote has become the 63rd richest billionaire in the world, according to the latest ranking by Bloomberg.

In the ranking released on Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, is listed as the richest billionaire.

Dangote, who moved up 37 places on the recent Bloomberg billionaire list, is worth $20.2 billion as of Monday, July 13, 2022.

He sat as the 65th richest man in the world as of Friday, July 8, 2022.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

“Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York,” Bloomberg said.

Dangote, Africa’s richest person controls Dangote Industries, a closely held conglomerate.

He owns 85 per cent of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.

Dangote Cement has the capacity to produce 48.6 million metric tons annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa. After many years in development, Dangote’s fertilizer plant in Nigeria began operations in mid-2021. Dangote Refinery has been under construction since 2016 and is expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries once complete.

Among the top ten richest billionaires on the list are Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, Gautam Adani, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, and Larry Ellison.

Top 100 billionaires list, their net worth, country and industry, according to Bloomberg

1 Elon Musk $214B -$789M -$56.1B United States Technology

2 Jeff Bezos $133B -$2.58B -$59.7B United States Technology

3 Bernard Arnault $128B +$1.72B -$49.6B France Consumer

4 Bill Gates $114B -$1.76B -$24.4B United States Technology

5 Gautam Adani $110B +$2.09B +$34.0B India Industrial

6 Larry Page $103B -$1.30B -$24.9B United States Technology

7 Sergey Brin $99.2B -$1.21B -$24.3B United States Technology

8 Warren Buffett $96.5B -$297M -$12.4B United States Diversified

9 Steve Ballmer $90.0B -$3.47B -$15.7B United States Technology

10 Larry Ellison $87.1B -$1.08B -$20.1B United States Technology

11 Mukesh Ambani $86.1B -$206M -$3.85B India Energy

12 Carlos Slim $73.7B +$256M -$72.1M Mexico Diversified

13 Zhong Shanshan $70.4B -$922M -$9.39B China Diversified

14 Charles Koch $68.2B +$21.2M +$6.96B United States Industrial

15 Julia Flesher Koch & family $68.2B +$21.2M +$6.96B United States Industrial

16 Francoise Bettencourt Meyers $68.1B +$1.67B -$25.6B France Consumer

17 Mark Zuckerberg $60.7B +$134M -$64.8B United States Technology

18 Jim Walton $58.7B -$150M -$5.86B United States Retail

19 Rob Walton $58.2B -$98.5M -$5.82B United States Retail

[20 Alice Walton $56.6B -$99.9M -$6.02B United States Retail

21 Jacqueline Badger Mars $49.8B +$122M -$1.35B United States Food & Beverage

22 John Mars $49.8B +$122M -$1.35B United States Food & Beverage

23 Amancio Ortega $49.2B +$1.30B -$18.4B Spain Retail

24 Michael Dell $47.8B -$55.5M -$7.20B United States Technology

25 Alain Wertheimer $44.7B +$410M +$11.8B France Consumer

26 Gerard Wertheimer $44.7B +$410M +$11.8B France Consumer

27 Zhang Yiming $44.5B $0 $0 China Technology

28 Zeng Yuqun $42.9B -$1.29B -$10.2B Hong Kong Industrial

29 Phil Knight & family $39.7B -$468M -$22.6B United States Consumer

30 Giovanni Ferrero & family $39.5B +$26.3M +$3.61B Italy Food & Beverage

31 Jack Ma $37.2B -$63.9M -$1.23B China Technology

32 Ma Huateng $36.9B -$434M -$10.0B China Technology

33 Klaus-Michael Kuehne $36.2B -$158M -$5.53B Germany Industrial

34 Francois Pinault $35.6B +$361M -$17.2B France Consumer

35 Len Blavatnik $32.9B +$74.9M -$8.75B United States Diversified

36 Vladimir Potanin $31.4B -$240M +$585M Russian Federation Commodities

37 Stephen Schwarzman $30.8B -$306M -$7.10B United States Finance

38 Li Ka-shing $30.6B -$196M +$1.28B Hong Kong Real Estate

39 Ken Griffin $28.9B +$42.4M +$7.58B United States Finance

40 William Ding $28.1B -$63.8M -$4.54B China Technology

41 MacKenzie Scott $26.3B -$750M -$30.0B United States Technology

42 Leonard Lauder $26.3B -$104M -$11.3B United States Consumer

43 Tadashi Yanai $26.1B -$69.2M -$3.52B Japan Retail

44 He Xiangjian $25.8B +$334M -$5.65B China Consumer

45 Azim Premji $25.4B -$137M -$15.9B India Technology

46 Miriam Adelson $25.2B +$425M -$1.35B United States Entertainment

47 Leonid Mikhelson $25.0B -$249M -$7.42B Russian Federation Energy

48 James Simons $25.0B -$50.0M -$525M United States Finance

49 Wang Chuan-Fu $24.5B -$1.20B +$1.92B China Consumer

50 Dieter Schwarz $24.1B -$9.59M -$4.84B Germany Retail

51 Qin Yinglin $24.0B -$634M +$3.33B China Food & Beverage

52 German Larrea $23.9B -$425M -$1.75B Mexico Commodities

53 Henry Cheng $23.4B +$57.7k +$485M Hong Kong Retail

54 Shiv Nadar $22.9B -$341M -$9.63B India Technology

55 Carl Icahn $22.8B +$14.5M +$584M United States Diversified

56 Elaine Marshall $22.7B +$7.37M +$1.64B United States Industrial

57 Vladimir Lisin $22.6B -$265M -$5.42B Russian Federation Industrial

58 Eric Schmidt $22.5B -$270M -$5.16B United States Technology

59 Lee Shau Kee $21.0B -$2.55M -$1.99B Hong Kong Real Estate

60 Alexey Mordashov $20.8B -$264M -$8.00B Russian Federation Industrial

61 Takemitsu Takizaki $20.8B -$490M -$14.4B Japan Technology

62 Jorge Paulo Lemann $20.3B +$346M -$1.18B Brazil Food & Beverage

63 Aliko Dangote $20.2B -$837k +$1.15B Nigeria Industrial

64 Lukas Walton $20.1B -$45.3M -$2.08B United States Retail

65 Li Shu Fu $20.0B +$28.7M -$5.68B China Industrial

66 Huang Shilin $20.0B -$595M -$2.71B China Industrial

67 Donald Bren $19.9B $0 +$2.22B United States Real Estate

68 Colin Huang $19.8B +$532M -$737M China Technology

69 Dan Gilbert $19.8B +$226M -$6.77B United States Real Estate

70 Alisher Usmanov $19.5B -$39.5M -$1.73B Russian Federation Diversified

71 Susanne Klatten $19.5B +$113M -$3.73B Germany Industrial

72 Radhakishan Damani $19.5B -$545M -$5.12B India Retail

73 Guillaume Pousaz $19.4B $0 +$11.7B Switzerland Technology

74 Harold Hamm $19.3B -$538M +$5.57B United States Energy

75 Peter Woo $19.1B -$95.4M +$149M Hong Kong Real Estate

76 Changpeng Zhao $19.0B +$231M -$76.8B Canada Finance

77 Pang Kang $18.8B -$25.6M -$3.52B China Food & Beverage

78 Ernesto Bertarelli & family $18.6B -$50.0M -$2.60B Switzerland Diversified

79 Gina Rinehart $18.1B +$50.6M -$750M Australia Commodities

80 Abigail Johnson $18.0B +$39.7M -$7.94B United States Finance

81 Iris Fontbona & family $17.9B -$126M -$2.43B Chile Commodities

82 Andrew Forrest $17.4B +$101M -$2.88B Australia Commodities

83 Vagit Alekperov $17.4B -$255M -$4.36B Russian Federation Energy

84 Gianluigi Aponte $17.3B +$140M +$6.94B Switzerland Services

85 Thomas Peterffy $17.2B +$14.6M -$7.58B United States Finance

86 Budi Hartono $17.0B +$144M -$1.26B Indonesia Diversified

87 Dietrich Mateschitz $16.9B -$42.8M +$685M Austria Food & Beverage

88 Li Xiting $16.8B -$405M -$4.61B Singapore Health Care

89 John Menard $16.8B -$17.3M -$8.83B United States Retail

90 Robert Kuok $16.7B -$66.7M -$1.54B Malaysia Diversified

91 Stefan Quandt $16.4B +$86.5M -$4.72B Germany Industrial

92 Alwaleed Bin Talal $16.4B +$42.2M -$452M Saudi Arabia Diversified

93 Thomas Frist $16.3B +$24.9M -$6.81B United States Health Care

94 Eyal Ofer $16.3B +$30.6M -$181M Israel Services

95 Lv Xiang-yang $16.2B -$767M +$2.18B China Consumer

96 Vicky Safra $16.2B $0 +$25.0M Greece Finance

97 Ray Dalio $16.1B $0 +$510M United States Finance

98 David Tepper $16.0B $0 +$1.09B United States Finance

99 Michael Hartono $16.0B +$138M -$1.21B Indonesia Diversified

100 Lakshmi Mittal $15.5B +$160M -$4.98B India Commodities

