Daniel Bwala Resigns From The APC

Daniel Bwala is a lawyer and prominent member of the APC. He has defended the party on many television platforms and he has also served as the special adviser to the Deputy Senate President on Legal and Constitutional Matters.

D. H Bwala @BwalaDaniel

Tonight I officially resigned my membership of @OfficialAPCNg on principles and conviction that I hold so dear. At this time of our national existence, our efforts and energy should gravitate towards uniting our people

https://twitter.com/BwalaDaniel/status/1546225321934036992

