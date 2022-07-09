Daura Residents File Out To Greet President Buhari As He Treks To His Home (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Daura residents file out to greet President Buhari as he treks to his home after observing his Sallah prayers at the Eid ground today July 9

Source:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CfyvYZZA7Wn/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eiWHjjdHcsk

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: