David Hundeyin Lied That He’s A Homosexual To Get Asylum – Bashir El-Rufai

David Hundeyin lied that he’s a homosexual so he can have asylum. It is what he does. Then he comes online to pretend to be an investigative journalist. Guy just keep bending over for oyinbo at expensive hotels and collecting your social security checks.

https://twitter.com/BashirElRufai/status/1543910269088415745

