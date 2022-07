Nigerian singer, Davido, surprised a lucky female fan during his performance at an event last night, July 3.

Davido had invited the female fan on stage to perform his song “Stand Strong” with him. After the performance, he gave his Nike sneakers to the young lady and asked one of his aides to give her N2Million.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CflSsO2gNrg/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=dde10f6b-74f3-4d86-a06a-7cfde120bcab&ig_mid=C3A59C0E-8738-4A03-9A36-478FFB7EA771

