Davido Meets PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku In Osun State (Pics, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWnQLhlIgnk

Watch the moment Davido meets H.E Abubakar Atiku in Osun State for the PDP Governorship Grand Finale Rally is Osogbo.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: