Davido Throws Party In Adeleke’s Mansion In Osun State (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGVH4qHxV9o

Fans of singer, Davido, have been hailing him as his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, aka dancing senator has been declared the Governor-elect of Osun State.

And as it can already been seen in this video, the Dmw boss, Davido could be seen to have organized a party in celebration of Adeleke’s Victory in osun state.

From the video, it can been seen to be a very big party as fans, friends & families attended as the singer Davido could be heard calling the governor’s son.

