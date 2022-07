https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6najv7MNkN0

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, is already making preparations for his wedding day.

In a funny video going viral, Isreal was seen giving a funny answer to celebrity tailor, Yomi Casual, after he was told the price of his suit.

Isreal, who appeared to be shaken that one wedding suit cost N500,000, asked the tailor where he is going to see the money.

He said; “500k for 1 Wedding Suit, Where I for See Money?”

