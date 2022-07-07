Davido’s Daughter, Imade, Asks Him Why He Didn’t Sack His Aide, Israel

“Why Didn’t You Fire Him?” Davido’s Imade Queries 1 Year After He Threatened to Sack Isreal DMW, Video Trends

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-zT6v1P43M

Imade and her brother, Ifeanyi paid a visit to their father, Davido at his mansion in Banana Island. As expected, Davido’s aide Israel and the 30BG were in the house playing with the kids. It wasn’t clear what Israel did to Imade, but she wasted no time in asking her dad why he didn’t fire him.

“Why didn’t you fire him?”, she asked. Davido was heard in the background telling a shocked Israel ‘You see, you see’.

After Israel recovered himself, he asked Imade if she would be happy if Davido fires him. He also asked her what he would use in taking care of his family if Davido eventually fires him.

This news is coming months after Davido threatened to fire Israel for commenting on Abba Kyari’s alleged fraud case.

