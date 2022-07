Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Family And Friends of a Young Bayelsan Lady, Benefit Ogiri, are concerned about her safety after she left a disturbing post on Facebook, NaijaCover Reports.

In The Post Shared On Tuesday Morning, As Sighted By NaijaCover On July 26, 2022, She Wrote: “Dear Death, I AM READY.”

A Family Member, Rejoice Ogiri Said Her Phone Numbers have been unreachable since she left The Note.

