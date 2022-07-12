Nollywood actor, Prince Emma Buchi, has passed away after he was allegedly murdered by someone close to him.

A source familiar with the incident stated that he was allegedly murdered by his personal assistant, identified simply as Sunny, in Asaba, Delta state.

The source said the suspect absconded with the actor’s properties after Killing him.

The decomposing body of the deceased was found at his apartment which suggested he died some days ago.

It was gathered that the suspect who hails from Amuzukwu was a meat seller at Bonny Street Umuahia, Abia state

A friend of the deceased identified as Lucy Rich wrote on Facebook:

“What a life. Someone you dined with yesterday could just give up tomorrow like this guy. my friend whom I saw 2 weeks back, only to hear that he died 3 days ago and his body was found today in his apartment in Asaba. His properties were missing and he was locked inside. Goodnight Prince Emma Buchi.”



Source: https://salemgists.com/decomposing-body-of-nollywood-actor-emma-buchi-found-killed-by-his-pa-in-asaba/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related