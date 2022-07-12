Define Your Career Life With One Word

I noticed that so many people love and jumped on my last trend on ” what quotes motivates you while at work? “, so I’ve decided to try out this trend too.

If you are yet to drop yours, see the link below

https://www.nairaland.com/7205287/what-quotes-motivates-while-work

——————————————————————-

At this time when the world and especially Nigeria is going through difficult time, it is normal to weigh your condition with that of others. If you think your condition is worse, when you hear that of others, you will give glory to God. And if you feel you are doing well already, by the time you see others, you will be encouraged to push for more.

Overall, we are getting motivated and encouraged by learning from each other. We know things will get better.

So right here, right now, with only one word, can you describe how your career life or general life is going?

Here is mine, RESILIENT

Over to you.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related