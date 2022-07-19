Dele Momodu Visits Obi Cubana’s Abuja Mansion (Pictures)

Ovation magazine publisher Dele Momodu is seen dripping and looking very Gen Z while on a visit to hospitality entrepreneur Obi Cubana. His mannerism gestures could have passed for a private bodyguard but for his familiar face and rotund size.
Ovation magazine publisher Dele Momodu is seen dripping and looking very Gen Z while on a visit to hospitality entrepreneur Obi Cubana. His mannerism gestures could have passed for a private bodyguard but for his familiar face and rotund size.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojzfNyTPido
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.