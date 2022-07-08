Delicious Tomato Stew With Grilled Chicken (Photos & Video)

Nigeria red tomatoes stew with grilled chicken and assorted spices.

Ingredients:
Tomatoes
Pepper
Shombo
Tatashi
Tomato puree
Chicken
Onions
Garlic
Ginger
Chicken Seasoning
Curry powder
Thyme leaves
Salt
Vegetable oil

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BpiqYHTFo8E

