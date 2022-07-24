Delta 2023: Confusion Over Omission Of PDP Candidate, Okowa Sues For Calm

•We are waiting for court clarification- INEC

•Omo-Agege, Gbagi, others make list

•Ibori, Uduaghan, Edevbie, manager shun PDP rally

THERE seems to be confusion in Delta State following the omission of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its gubernatorial candidate in the list of political parties and candidates published by the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Friday.

The Commission listed 16 political parties and names of their candidates in its provisional listed pasted at its Delta State headquarters in Asaba, leaving out the PDP and its gubernatorial candidate.

Among those listed in the provisional list by INEC are Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Great Ogboru (APGA), Agbi Goodnews Goodman (NNPP), Ogba Emmanuel Samuel (ADP), Ekure Efeoghene Shedrack (ADC) and Gwede Jerkins Giane – Action Alliance.

Others are America Emmanuel – National Rescue Movement, Onokiti Helen – Accord Party, Edijala Immanuel – People’s Redemption Party, Okoh Emmanuel – Zenith Labour Party, Okwuokei Vincent Ikechukwu – Labour Party, Eke Kenny Ekene – Allied People’s Movement, Umudjane Sylvester – Boot Party, Cosmas Anabel – Action People’s Party and Sunny Ofehe – Young Progressive Party.

Meanwhile, sources said the PDP is insisting on Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is its gubernatorial candidate, having won the May 25 gubernatorial primary held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

This is sequel to the appeal filed by Oborevwori challenging the Federal High Court judgement which nullified his candidature and declared that Olorogun David Edevbie is the candidate of the PDP.

An INEC source told Sunday Vanguard that the commission was waiting for the court to clarify on who the candidate of the party is, adding that the exclusion of the PDP from the published list does not mean that the party has been disqualified from the 2023 gubernatorial contest in Delta.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has dismissed the seeming disagreement rocking the PDP in the state over the outcome of governorship primary, saying there was no cause for alarm.

He said: “I hear some people say that PDP is dying in Delta State. How can? Why are they deceiving themselves? Whatever is going on in the party as at today is a normal democratic process; no cause for alarm, no cause to worry, no cause to fear.”

Okowa spoke in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area during the mega rally of the state PDP where former Governor James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan as well as Senator James Manager, and governorship aspirant, Olorogun David Edebvie, were conspicously absent.

The governor, who received a notable chieftain of APC, Chief Fred Obe, and other decampess from across the local government areas of the state into the PDP, expressed optimism that the party would win the presidential and all elective positions in the state in the 2023 general elections.

He said: “It is just the beginning of the revolution to rescue Nigeria and to return us back to the path of growth because in the last seven years, it is has not been too well with us as a nation, but we know that God has come to our rescue, it is just for the PDP to take it and to run with it and that sign has already started.

“I am sure that, last Saturday, you people listened and you watched and you waited for the result in Osun State. Because we went to the hitherland of the APC in Yoruba land to make a statement and to God be the glory.

“They did not give PDP a chance; people thought it was something else, it was a done deal but God showed his mighty hands and when the result started coming, it was unfortunate for the APC.

“That is just the beginning and I must tell Nigerians who have come to realize that something has gone wrong and that we need rescue and there is only one party that can rescue Nigeria and it is the PDP.

“It is about Nigeria, it is about the youths of Nigeria, it is about the women of Nigeria, we cannot continue to suffer, we cannot continue to stay hungry, we must move forward and we are definitely moving forward in Jesus name.”



