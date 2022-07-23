Delta: APGA Governorship Candidate, Ogboru, Sues Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has described the legal exercise embarked upon by Chief Great Ogboru challenging the conduct of the All Progressives Congress primary in the state as a hatchet job in futility.

Ogboru, a governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance is challenging the conduct of the APC primary which produced Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the governorship candidate in 2023 general election.

In a suit No FHC/ASB/CS/147/2022: APGA & ORS VS INEC & APC on the grounds that APC did not served INEC within the stipulated 21 days’ notice to conduct the party primary.

https://punchng.com/apga-gov-candidate-ogboru-sues-omo-agege/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1658535872

