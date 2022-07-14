The Police in Delta State have uncovered a baby factory located somewhere in Obodogba community, Okpanam.

According to a Statement released by DSP Bright Edafe, spokesperson of the state police command, men of the state investigation department while acting on a tipoff, stormed the baby factory in Okpanam community, Oshimili North LGA, where three pregnant women were rescued.

Edafe added that two suspects identified as Promise Ejogu ‘m’ age 25yrs and Aruna Sulieman ‘m’ age 29yrs were arrested.

He mentioned that one of the suspects, Promise Ejogu, is a brother to the ring leader of the syndicate who engages in sexual activities with these women to get them pregnant.

”They are currently in custody while effort is on to arrest the other members of the syndicate.” Edafe said

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/7/delta-state-police-uncovers-baby-factory-rescue-three-pregnant-women-and-arrest-two-suspects-2.html

