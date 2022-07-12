Demolition: Protesters Barricade Osun Govt House Over Nonpayment Of Compensation

Demolition: Protesters Barricade Osun Govt House Over Non-payment Of Compensation

Some property owners along Old Garage, MDS and Fakunle areas of Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Monday staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of over N1bn compensation nine years after the state government demolished their properties.

The protesters barricaded the gate of the Government House in Osogbo, the state capital while the protest lasted, wielded placards with inscriptions such as ‘Osun govt, pay our compensation;’ ‘Oyetola, you are a man of your words, fulfil your promise;’ ‘Oyetola, pls save our souls;’ amongst others.

They said the State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, promised to pay their compensation in instalments when he assumed office.

Speaking on behalf of the affected property owners, the leader of the protesters, Funke Afolabi, said over 600 shops belonging to them located along Old Garage/MDS/Fakunle axis in Osogbo, were demolished by the state government in 2013 for the expansion of road.

She said, “Enumeration and valuation were carried out by officials of the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for payment of compensation.”

“Unfortunately, the compensation was not paid by the Aregbesola-led government in spite of a series of letters of reminder and visitations to him.

“On assumption of office of the Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, in 2019, a courtesy visit was paid to him by all the affected claimants. At the meeting, the governor stated that compensation would be paid in tranches to all the claimants.

“It is disturbing to note that approval has been given for compensation to be paid to a section of the claimants with the exclusion of claimants from Old Garage, MDS, Olaiya Junction and Fakunle Area. This development negates the principle of equity, justice and fairness. Over 600 shops were affected and we are being owed about N1 billion compensation, “Afolabi said.

She then appealed to Oyetola to revisit the issue with a view to compensate the property owners for the losses they incurred.

Reacting, Engr Remi Omowaye, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, said the protesters should be patient, adding that government would reach out to them once the resources is available.

Omowaye said though the demolition was done by the last administration to pave way for Osogbo-Ikirun-Ilaodo road projects, but since government is continum, the compensation will be paid.

” We have been engaging them that the compensation will be paid when the resources is available.

“Although, the demolition was done by the last administration, but since government is continum, we will strive to pay once the resources is available.

“The should be patient”, he said.

