Devastating Landslide Buries Hundreds Of Homes In Peru (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s95ADMerQj4

LANDSLIDE: Devastating landslide buries hundreds of homes in Peru

A landslide in northern Peru buried hundreds of buildings and is believed to have killed at least one, according to reports.

Harrowing video captured the collapse of the hillside above the village in the region of Chavin de Huantar on Thursday evening.

In footage obtained by the BBC, a massive cloud of dust engulfs the homes after the hillside crumbles, while screams are heard in the background.

Images published show villagers running for their lives amid the destruction.

Peruivan Defense Minister Jose Luis Gavidia said one elderly man who was unable to escape the river of rocks and soil was believed killed.

At least 200 homes were buried by the huge debris field.

A regional rescue team was searching for people caught in the landslide and helping to evacuate the rest of the town.

https://nypost.com/2022/07/02/landslide-buries-hundreds-of-homes-in-northern-peru/amp/

