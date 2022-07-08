Dickson Commended For Establishing Multi Billion Naira Cassava Processing Plant

Youths groups from from Sagbama Local Government Area in Bayelsa West Senatorial District have expressed gratitude to Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for the establishment of the multi billion Naira Cassava Processing Plant in the area.

The youth leaders are from Sagbama, Tarakiri and Ebedebiri, which are the host communities to the important facility.

The plant which is located at Ebedebiri, Sagbama Local Government Area, has 240 tons input and 60 tons output per day processing capacity.

The youth groups from the Sagbama LGA said that Dickson was able to complete the gigantic project by January 2020 because of his exemplary dedication to strategic issues of development in the area and indeed the state.

They recalled that the facility was scheduled for commissioning at the twilight of his administration but was put on hold for the incoming PDP Government to inaugurate following the verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of the PDP on the Bayelsa Gubernatorial election.

The Chairman of the influential Tarakiri Youth Presidents Forum, Mr. Ebimobowei Perekeme, recalled that the Restoration Government led by Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, built the world-class modern cassava and Starch processing factory from foundation to completion at Ebedebiri Community, fully furnished with all necessary modern equipment to function effectively with the aim of solving the challenges of cassava processing by farmers in the rural areas in Bayelsa State, the entire South South and beyond.

He said that Dickson also established a modern poultry farm at Ebedebiri Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, in order to solve the challenge of frozen foods in the rural areas and beyond.

The youth leader said that the former Governor should be commended for his exemplary performance as Governor of Bayelsa State who placed emphasis on development of the state.

Similarly, the youths of Ebedebiri, the host community to the multi

Billion Naira project, under the aegis of Concerned Youths commended Dickson for the effective execution of the project in the community which has the capacity to impact the entire community and the state economically.

The Chairman of the Ebedebiri Youths Forum, Hon. Ebipadei Oyinkuro, described the cassava processing Folake as the first one to be established in the whole of the Niger Delta region.

“The project is the first of its kind in the whole Niger Delta region which has the capacity to gainfully employ thousands of Bayelsans, Niger Deltans and Nigerians at large.

He said that Dickson deserves to be commended for the privilege extended to the community as the host to the critical agricultural facility.

He also commended Governor Douye Diri, for commencing efforts to commission and in order to actualize its expected utilization in the interest of the state and indeed the country.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Sagbama One Youth Forum, Ayeke Ekio, commended the former governor for sitting such life changing project in the constituency and Ebedebiri specifically and pledged the support of all to work with the operators to maximize its benefits to all.



https://leaders.ng/2022/07/06/bayelsa-west-groups-commend-senator-dickson-for-establishing-multi-billion-naira-cassava-processing-plant-in-constituency/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related