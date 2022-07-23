Did Atiku Break Civil Service Commission Rules? (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEKSqeKF7Ks

Being a public officer stops you from doing business.This is enshrined in the 1999 constitution. You can only farm in addition to your work as a public officer. When we all close our eyes to ethics and no one talks, this is the kind of things we see and the leaders we get.

https://twitter.com/bicikay/status/1550882194037653504?t=Zng0C4eNRgLh1tvmAdHGLg&s=19

This guy atiku has lu le o! As a public officer u can’t do any other bisness apart from farming! Any other bisness is illegal! Infact the icpc will come for u! So if he becomes d president this is what he will be encouraging? Allah kia e!!! Kai!!!

https://twitter.com/marythesa/status/1550803878089834497?t=Zng0C4eNRgLh1tvmAdHGLg&s=19

