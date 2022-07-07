Did Obiano Work In Anambra State? (Peter Obi’s Successor)

Granted, Peter left N75 billion in the Coffers and N127 billion debt. Perhaps that’s his forte. He had No idea on what to do with those Billions. He was scared to sanction big projects that will bring Anambra to limelight. All he did in eight ( years of Oil boom and strong economy was save money in the Bank. When he left, he had no much project to his name aside money in the Bank. Perhaps, that wasn’t the reason he became Governor.

In eight ( years, Willie Obiano changed the narratives. He acknowledged that his predecessor left money in the State coffers. Obiano wasn’t an expert when it comes to saving money in the Bank. Instead, a project driven and resulted oriented Governor.

In just 4 years, Nigerian economy went on decline, dollar surged, FAAC and JAAC dropped. While many other State Governors trooped to Abuja for bailout funds and trimmed their wage Bill and workers who they described as redundant. Willie Obiano employed more ndi Anambra into the civil and public service and never owed anyone their salary. While the state of the Nation’s economy was in comatose, Willie Obiano didn’t stop constructing projects and providing succor for the ordinary.

He may not have done so well in urban roads, but he was discerning enough when it comes to rural roads. Many communities never knew what road constructions were prior to Willie Obiano administration, but today, the story has changed. Aside rural roads, He rehabilitated PHCs across Anambra State. He came up with community choose your project initiative and operation light up Anambra State which impacted the entire 180 communities in the State.

In the eight ( years of Peter Obi, he struggled with insecurity, we remember him for the innocent lives of ndi Anambra he ordered Csp James Nwafor to dispatch to their ancestors in his bid to fight insecurity. The dead bodies of Anambra and ala Igbo young youths were thrown into Ezu River and Amansea River, yet the insecurity didn’t stop. Dr. Willie Obiano took the reigns and restored the hope of the ordinary man and would go on to make Anambra the safest State in West Africa for a long period before the recent collapse as a result of IPOB agitation and #EndSARS infractions.

And just like Soludo who said his administration will take off from Okpoko, Willie Obiano did start from Upper Iweka and till date, the effects are still visible in Onitsha and its environs.

In 2014, Anambra had a population below four (4) Million people, but in less than four (4) years, the population surged. There were influx of people into the State as a result of the opportunities that was made available by Willie Obiano administration. Today, Anambra is the second most densely populated State in Nigeria after Lagos state yet with the lowest unemployment figures. You obviously didn’t ask how Willie Obiano did the magic and sustained it for a period of eight ( years.

Anambra IGR was a mess when Obiano took over from Obi. In just two years, Willie Obiano performed the magic and would benefit from the ease of doing business and safe environment he created in the State; Anambra became a leading pack in Internally Generated Revenue. I will still blame the Governor for not being in charge and would only trust a few men with the State Revenue who created windows and would pocket Anambra money; the EFCC must not spare these guys. They were the real virus in Obiano administration.

Willie Obiano sustained the legacy of Peter Obi in Education and even did more. For eight ( years, the standard set by Obi didn’t drop. Money were constantly allocated to Missions to manage schools under their care. This act alone, reduced Private school dominance in Anambra State and returned the glory of public schools.

While you still feel bitter and would want the world to know that Willie Obiano had over 2000 aides; don’t forget to add that thousands won the fight and battle against poverty through that singular initiative. Graduates and bright young population who would have added to the long list of criminals and syndicates in our society were instead absorbed into governance to add their quota to the development of our dear State and in so doing earned values that would last them a lifetime. Many of those are today CEOs, Business developers, political leaders and lots more. Willie Obiano understood so well that in mixed economy and in a society where there are no much opportunities, the Government steps in to shoulder responsibilities. This he did without noise. You may choose to disagree that appointments are not for charity, but let it be on record that the human capital development is not defined by your school of thought alone.

In as much as Governor Soludo wasn’t clear about what he met in the coffer, let it be on record that Willie Obiano left many projects in place that will account for the moneys Obi left for him and these projects when utilized, would yield immediate returns to the State.

Anambra is today an Oil producing State and due for the 13% Oil Derivation entitlement. All were made possible by Dr. Willie Obiano.

While Soludo is declaring the liability he inherited, let him also declare assets he equally inherited. Let the discerning public juxtapose the Assets and Liabilities and be the judge themselves.

The EFCC ordeal of Willie Obiano is a political issue with those he stepped on their toes while in line of service and governance of our dear Anambra State.

Dr. Willie Obiano was rather an introvert who seldom discuss issues and challenges in public media. He would instead take the blames of another’s wrong and shortcoming. If he was an extrovert and microphone friendly, the narratives wouldn’t have been the same, but then, I won’t blame him for things he had no control over.

Willie Obiano deserves commendation not condemnation.

