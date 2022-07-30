Naija DJ Bashed After Snoop Dog Shared His Song Returns! Rate His New Song

For most of you who have forgot DJ computer Love, A MASKED Nigerian DJ dropped a song in 2019 titled 2 Fighting and shockingly the song got the attention of American Rapper Snoop Dogg who shared his on his official Facebook page and praised the Nigerian dJs, but a lot of Nigerians bashed the DJ saying the song was wack as it doesn’t represent our true Afrobeat. Now DJ computer love has returned with another song after going into hiding. The song is Titled “Big Boy”. This one is an Afrobeat-Amapiano style song just like Asake’s , Lojay, Carter Efe Machala and others. WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK ABOUT THIS IS THIS A A GOOD TRY OR ANOTHER FLOP?

DJ Computer Love – Big Boy (feat.) Druma

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLUo6P91MsA

