Do I Quit My Job Or Keep Getting Distracted In Medical School?

Hello everyone,

I am in dire need of your honest advice. I am a fan of Nairaland but created this because of identity.

I am a medical student studying medicine in one of the public universities in Nigeria. When the ASUU strike newly started, I started looking for things to do and clients to work for. Fortunately, I got two clients who pay me about 200K per month since April. It varies; last month, I earned 199K, this month will be 220K+ if I work harder.

I have saved most of the money to write professional exams.

However, my school still conducts lectures through Zoom and we have not had rest since the strike started. We do have classes from 8am till 5pm except on some days. I am about three months back and our test is coming up soon.

Please do you advise I quite my 200k/per month and focus on my studies seeing that i have lots of materials to read and prepare for my test?

P.S: I have tried balancing but the freelance work is highly demanding. What do i do please?

Lalasticlala please help. Push this to front page. Thank you.

