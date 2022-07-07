Doctored Video Of Wike’s Defection To APC Goes Viral

By Philip Shimnom Clement

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has debunked the claim that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike in a tweet dismissed a video which has gone viral suggesting that he had dumped the PDP.

Checks by Daily Trust revealed that in the 30-second video, Wike was responding to questions virtually on a television programme in reaction to the defection of the governor of Ebonyi State Mr. Dave Umahi back in 2021 where he stated that Umahi did give a genuine reason for leaving the party.

However, the video was tampered with to suggest that Wike left the PDP while stating the reason for leaving “As the inability of the PDP to do anything for the South South.”

Reacting via a tweet the governor said, “This interview was cut and manipulated to give the false impression that I am leaving the PDP.

“Nothing could be far from the truth as I remain a committed member of the PDP.”

Daily Trust reports that Wike has been a subject of discussion following the emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate and selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Atiku’s running mate.

Wike was said to have been tipped for the vice president slot by many leaders of the party but Atiku eventually settled for Okowa.

There have been moves by the leadership of the party to pacify the Rivers State governor.



https://dailytrust.com/doctored-video-of-wikes-defection-to-apc-goes-viral

