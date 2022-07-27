Don’t Be Deceived By Peter Obi’s Popularity On Social Media – Pastor Giwa

The Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has cautioned clerics in the country against using social media trends and frenzies to make their decision on who to support ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Pointedly, Giwa, urged some of the religious leaders backing the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi to critically assess the situations instead of using his popularity on social media to make up their minds.

The Pastor, who stated this on Wednesday, emphasised that voting for Obi will be tantamount to waste of votes, stressing that the LP candidate can only pull a surprise at the polls only if the PDP governors decided to work for him.

“Let me advise the few religious leaders presumed to be campaigning for Mr Peter Obi due to his popularity on social media to put their heads together and critically study the political situation in Nigeria before going to a wrong candidate.

“Therefore, they should not be fooled by the popularity of Mr Peter Obi on social media. He can only become the next president if the PDP governors that are controlling their respective States work for him. If not, a vote for him will be a total waste.

“I’m made to understand that the Labour Party candidate was a running mate to Atiku in 2019 presidential election. What could have pushed him out of his previous political party by not waiting and becoming a running mate again?

“He himself knows that he cannot win the 2023 election. As a matter of fact, Obi will be worse than Buhari if elected.”

Meanwhile, the popular cleric expressed dismay that none of the three frontline candidates had made their intentions known on the need for the 1999 constitution to be changed.

According to him, the election is not the solution to the problems facing the country, but a national conference must be convened in order for the constitution to be changed.

“Atiku is going to the presidency to enrich his political friends, while Tinubu is planning to have Nigerians under him, and his wife, children and his Fulani kinsmen will be oppressing Nigerians. That is his aim and that is why he is going for that position.

“Out of these three people, who is talking about changing the 1999 constitution that put us in this mess? Nobody out of the three candidates. Nobody is talking about changing the 1999 constitution that has put us where we are today.

“If I may suggest the way out, elections are not our problems. We need a national conference to change this constitution, to make politics less attractive to politicians. If we make politics less attractive to politicians, those who have genuine love for the masses will come out and people will vote for them and their votes will definitely count.

“Without changing this constitution, there cannot be progress. The Fulani will continue to rule over us, even when we have Igbo or Yoruba man as president.”



Source: DAILY POST

