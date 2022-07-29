Don’t Judge Tinubu With Buhari’s Failure, Mr Jollof Urges Celebs To Be Proud Of APC Candidate (Video)

Leading Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof has upbraided his colleagues in the industry not to be shy of supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential aspiration on the basis of President Muhammadu Buhari’s failures and the fear of losing social media followers.

Speaking in an Instagram broadcast, he said that Tinubu is the best of the presidential materials who because of the failures of Buhari decided to step in to salvage the situation.

While chastising supporters of Peter Obi who he nevertheless admitted to be a good candidate, he said that the Labour Party flag bearer, is, however, not in the league of Tinubu. He compared Obi to Leeds United of England matching up with Rear Madrid in a champions league encounter

The charge from Mr Jollof (real names, Freedom Atsepoyi) follows his recent advocacies for Tinubu. Those, however, came after he had been a harsh critic of Tinubu, famously coming out to question the presence of bullion vans in the APC presidential candidate’s residence during the General Election of 2019.

He has, however, following an introduction to Tinubu reportedly facilitated by his son, Seyi Tinubu, had a change in heart famously noting that he was blind to the good deeds of the former Lagos governor.

Now in a post on his Instagram page, the comedian and Instagram celebrity has charged celebrities not to shy away from Tinubu, asking them to support him with full chest.

He said:

Come out and support who you want to support. I know say many people go com dey say Buhari has failed us, his administration has failed us, APC has failed us, na Buhari fail, no be Tinubu fail.

Tinubu believed in the ideology of Buhari and at the end of the day Buhari is not doing what he needs to do and as the Alex Fergusson of our time, he decided to step in.

So, those who believe in what Tinubu wants to do for the country come out and support, no dey fear all these rats, no fear dem o! No allow anybody intimidate you. If you want to support your Tinubu, support Tinubu with your full chest, no dey fear.

Some of dem wey de talk, this what the country wants, ask dem, what are their plans for security, health, power and wealth creation. Ask them! Tinubu is the only person that can solve that problem.

So, if you want support Tinubu and anybody wan intimidate you, no fear. All these Obidients wen de talk, dem just dey talk with different and useless statistics wen no correct.

Their statistics is not correct. In terms of chest to chest, match to match, e be like say Real Madrid wan play Leeds and Leeds dey rake because say dem don go Champions League before. I no understand o. Peter Obi na Leeds wen win Champions League once wen wan follow Real Madrid com dey argue.

Peter Obi is a good candidate but not compared to Tinubu and if you wan support your Tinubu don’t be afraid to come online to support him. All these people wen dey fear say dem go lose followership, follower-ship no be God, followership no be heaven. We dey lose followership, dem still dey come back

