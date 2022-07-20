Dotun Babayemi’s Case Against Ademola Adeleke Dismissed At Appeal Court

BREAKING NEWS: Appeal Court rules in favour of Ademola Adeleke over alleged irregularities in PDP primaries

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure has ruled in favor of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that Mr Dotun Babayemi who contested in the PDP governorship primaries went to court to challenge the validity of the primaries conducted by the national leadership that produced Sen Adeleke as the party’s candidate.

Details later……
Imole de Okunkun Parada ni gbogbo ipinle Osun

