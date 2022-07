The Vice Presidential candidate to the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe, has withdrawn from the race.

According to Okupe,

This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party to INEC.A replacement will be announced by d national chairman of d party shortly.I feel greatly blessed to hv been part of the foundation of success 4 the LP



https://twitter.com/doyinokupe/status/1545056714885451777?t=MgNf7I3jTnEbPN1KqYf09g&s=19

