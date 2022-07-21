Dr Joe Abah Celebrates 30 Years Of Marriage, Share Tips For Young Men

I can’t believe it’s already 5 years since this thread. This year makes it 30 years I’ve been married. I said we would continue the thread another time. That time is now. As before, this thread is addressed to my fellow men and won’t work for everybody. Thread…

1. Her phone charger will go bad before yours. Nobody knows why this happens. It is one of the world’s great mysteries. If you use the same type of phone, buy a new charger cable every week. Don’t be petty and use a tape to mark your charger. You are no longer in boarding school.�

2. Remember that it is your duty to charge the power banks. She will take anyone that is fully charged, so you might as well charge all. She does many things for you. Charging the power banks is the least you can do. Also, make sure you change them every couple of years or so.

3. When she lends you money, she will remind you 100 times before the due date that repayment is due soon. Just smile about it. Any money she lends you registers in her mind as if she GAVE it to you as a gift. That you paid it back doesn’t register at all. Don’t let that annoy you.

4. Some men have joint accounts with their partners but it’s wise to have some separate money that you don’t have to explain how you spend. There are some demands on you as a man from your extended family that you can’t always justify to her but that you need to do to keep her safe.

https://twitter.com/DrJoeAbah/status/1549446505429344257?t=zcv7NXb9q7o6NEYRexO2Hw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related