Du’a When Slaughtering Or Offering A Sacrifice

Alhamdulilah, the 10th day of Dhulhijjah (day of Eid), is equivalent to Saturday, the 9th day of July this year. It is a sunnah of the prophet to offer sacrifice to Allah on Eid. Attached is the du’a to be said when offering or slaughtering a sacrifice. Try and memorize it.

