E-Money, Obi Cubana & Kanayo Storm Charles Okocha’s Birthday Party (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggddS1FYP8c

Actor Charles Okocha recently called on friends and family to celebrate with him as he clocks a year older.

The movie star threw a party and socialites like E money, Obi Cubana, kanayo and several other billionaire friends turned up for him.

In the videos sighted online, Okocha’s birthday celebration seems to be a big and billionaire party as his socialist friends rains money on him.

However, the birthday celebrant could also be seen in the video showing appreciation to friends and families that showed up for his birthday.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related